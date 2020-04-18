Jharsuguda: A woman returning from a hospital was killed in a road accident after a speeding car rear-ended her at Kukurikani area near Brajarajnagar town of Jharsuguda district Saturday. Her daughter was injured seriously in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Lata Behera (35) of Kutabaga village. Her daughter Renuka Behera is undergoing treatment at Central Hospital at Mandalia.

Locals said, Renuka had taken her mother to Kukurikani government hospital for treatment. After the treatment, they were walking back to their home when a car hit them from behind.

Local people immediately rescued them and rushed them to Central Hospital at Mandalia. But the doctors there declared Lata brought dead.

Local police recovered the body for postmortem after being intimated about the incident. The vehicle has been seized and the driver has been detained, it was learnt. The cops are probing the matter.

