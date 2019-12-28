Gop: A 45-year-old woman died when a sand-laden truck hit a scooter which she was riding pillion near Madarang Square on Gop-Balighai road under Gop police limits, Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ahalya Chhatoi of Kharagaon under Konark police limits.

According to locals, Ahalya along with her husband Rabindra Chhatoi, visited a relative’s house at Oruali near Gop in the morning. A sand-laden truck hit the couple’s scooter from the front when they were returning home in the afternoon. Ahalya fell on the road while her head was crushed under the truck wheels. She died on the spot, locals said.

On being informed, Gop police reached the spot and sent the body for a postmortem. They also seized the truck but its driver managed to escape.

Angry locals staged a road blockade at the spot and sought adequate compensation for the victim’s family. Vehicular traffic was restored on the road after the police and held discussions with the agitators.