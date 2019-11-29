Keonjhar: A woman and her father-in-law sustained critical burn injuries in a fire mishap at Kadrapal village under Ramachandrapur police limits in Keonjhar district Thursday night.

The victims have been identified as Sanjibani Barik and Narottam Barik.

According to police officials, the mishap occurred when Sanjibani’s sari accidentally caught fire while she was preparing tea in the kitchen. Hearing her screams Narottam rushed the spot. In a bid to rescue her, Narottam also sustained severe injuries. His son who finally managed to douse the fire, also suffered injuries, but they were minor in nature.

Sanjibani and Narrotam were rushed to Anandapur hospital for treatment. Later, Sanjibani was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

PNN