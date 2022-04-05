Hyderabad: A woman used this unique method to punish her 16-year-old ganja-addict son in Suryapet district of Telangana. The woman tied up her son to a pole and rubbed chilli powder in his eyes near their house. She did so as a ‘punishment’ over his habit of vanishing from home for several days and for reportedly getting addicted to ganja, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened in Kodad town Monday. Video of the same has gone viral on social media. It shows the woman smearing her son’s face with chilli powder while another woman holds the boy’s hands when he tries to resist the attempts. Later the boy is seen screaming in pain. The woman finally untied her son after he promised that he would give up on his ganja ‘addiction’.

Watch video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1510957088629211140

The incident triggered a debate on social media platforms. Many netizens described it as the ‘best Indian treatment for ganja addicts’. They appreciated the woman. However, others said putting chilli in the eyes will not solve the issue and it won’t work and termed the ‘treatment as equally dangerous’.

A police official said the teenager boy, a school dropout, had left home and returned to their house Monday after a week. He had a habit of regularly leaving home for several days and his mother also suspected he had been taking some drugs and angered over it she ‘punished’ him.

However, following the incident, police counselled the woman, her husband and their son. They advised the parents that they should take their son to a doctor or a psychologist over his ‘habits’ rather than punish him in such a manner.