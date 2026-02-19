Berhampur: The Government Railway Police (GRP) Wednesday recovered the body of a woman from railway tracks in the early hours of the morning, with her family terming it as ‘murder’.

The deceased was identified as Rajalakshmi Sahu, 48, a resident of Gajapati Nagar under Baidyanathpur police station.

According to sources, Rajalakshmi was working as an outsourced attendant at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

She was on duty Tuesday night and had reportedly stepped out of the hospital premises for some work.

Later in the night, her body was found lying beside the railway tracks.

A young man, identified as Babula Jena, was also found injured at the spot. Jena was initially admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital but was later shifted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam for advanced treatment.

Family members alleged that someone had called Rajalakshmi to the secluded place near the tracks and killed her. However, police said the exact cause of death would be known only after receipt of the postmortem report.

The GRP seized the body and conducted an inquest in the presence of a magistrate Wednesday morning.

An unnatural death case (9/26) has been registered. Police are probing the incident from multiple angles.

They said further details would emerge after Jena recovers and records his statement.