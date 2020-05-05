Kendrapara: Banking on the limited options people have for procuring essential goods amid the pandemic, there are swindlers out on the streets waiting for the perfect excuse.

Such an incident was reported in the district when a woman was nabbed by sarpanch and police of Rankala village under Patkura police station for bilking the women in the area by assuring delivery of baby food. The lady was charging Rs200 each.

She was released but was made to apologise in public for her false assurances.

According to sources, Sagarika Das, a resident of Garadapur area, Monday visited Rankala to lure some mothers in the area with providing baby food like sattu, egg, flattened rice, biscuits and semolina. She claimed that it was sponsored by an NGO. She collected Rs200 per household and also asked for other personal details with documents.

However, locals, smelling something fishy, informed the administration and the cops, and she was detained.

“As nobody has given complaint in writing, so Patkura police failed to register a case,” informed Sujit Pradhan, IIC of Patkura police station.

PNN