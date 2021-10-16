Raruan: In a shocking incident, a woman was brutally gang-raped by two men at Sukruli area in Mayurbhanj district Friday. After committing the crime, the accused men allegedly inserted a stick in her private part before fleeing from the spot.

The incident came to fore Saturday after an FIR was lodged in this connection at Raruan police station.

In the FIR, the survivor, aged about 50 years old, mentioned that the incident took place when she was returning home after watching Durga puja in Tangia village under Raruan police limits. Two young men on a motorcycle stopped near her and offered her a lift to her village.

Instead of taking her to the village, they forcibly took her to Bhandan riverbank and took turns on her. After committing the crime, the perpetrators hit her head and before leaving the spot, inserted a stick in her private part.

Hearing her cries, some local people came to the spot and seeing her lying on the river bed, they immediately informed the fire services department.

Fire personnel rescued her and rushed her to Sukruli community health centre (CHC).

According to Dr Dhananjay Soren — a doctor at Sukruli CHC — the woman was admitted to the hospital by fire services personnel at around 7 pm. She has critical injuries on her head and private part. The survivor told that she had been gang-raped by two men.

On being informed, a team from Raruan police station reached the CHC and recorded the survivor’s statement.

When contacted, Raruan police station IIC Dayanidhi Das said two youths took the victim to a riverside on the pretext of giving her a lift to her village and gang-raped her there. “We have already launched a manhunt to neb the accused,” he added.

PNN