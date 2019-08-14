Soro: A man belonging to a minority community has allegedly pronounced triple talaq to his wife as the latter sought money to meet expenses during Id-Ul-Juha.

The woman raised the matter at a joint public hearing held by Collector K Sudarhsn Chakraborty and Superintendent of Police B. Jugal Kishore here Tuesday. The Collector directed Soro IIC Khyamasagar Panda to look into the matter.

After the passage of the Triple Talaq Act by both Houses of Parliament, the state has encountered three such cases.

According to reports, Reso Khatun of Pathan Mahalla under Soro Police Station limits has filed a complaint against her husband Sahim Khan.

Reso Khatun, the daughter of Nasiral Khan of Agarpada village, married Sahim Khan of Pathan Mahalla of Soro Municipality here as per Islamic Sharia laws May 2, 2016.

However, six months after marriage, Reso was subjected to both mental and physical torture. It was reported that her father-in-law and mother-in-law used to torture her. Upset over the shabby treatment, Reso had left for her parental home.

She also alleged that her husband Sahim decided to have physical relations with another woman.

Reso in her FIR alleged that Sahim had sought divorce from her by writing the banned and illegal Triple Talaq on a piece of paper three times – December 22, 2017, January 22, 2018 and February 22, 2018.

She also said that Monday she went to her husband’s shop to ask for money to meet expenses for Id-Ul-Juha celebrations, considered sacred for Muslims. But her husband is reported to have uttered Talaq three times and also abused her.

