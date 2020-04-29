Barabanki (UP): This is a piece of news that brings smile amid the dark clouds of coronavirus.

A young woman Wednesday morning gave birth to five children together at the district hospital here. The newborn babies include two boys and three girls.

The proud father, Kundan Gautam, said that the mother and all the five children were doing fine.

A resident of Qutulpur village in Ram Nagar area, Kundan Gautam said that he was delighted at this “God’s gift”.

He said the doctors had told him that his wife would probably have twins, but he never expected five children at one go.

IANS