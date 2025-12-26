Deogaon: In a shocking incident, a woman was hacked to death by her husband with an axe allegedly over domestic dispute at Jurlakani village under Deogaon police limits in Bolangir district late Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as Tapa Mallik, 31, wife of Mahadev Mallik in the village.

Mahadev tried to flee with the body after murdering his wife but was caught by the villagers. They tied him to a pole and brutally thrashed him before informing the police. Police registered a case (415/25) and launched an investigation over a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s father, investigating officer and Bandhapada OIC Malay Panda said.

Panda said the motive behind the murder is still unclear but family dispute is suspected. A forensic team from Bolangir visited the crime scene, seized the murder weapon and conducted a spot investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem and the accused admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir for treatment under police custody, Panda said.

He will be arrested and produced in the court once he recovers, Panda said. The incident occurred late Wednesday night in Jurlakani village under the Gaibahal panchayat of Deogaon police limits. Police said the accused attacked his wife with an axe inside a closed room, killing her on the spot over a tiff between the couple.

According to the accused’s elder brother, Uddhab Mallik, Mahadev had been living along with his wife and a minor son at his in-laws’ house at Kundeipali village under Madanpur-Rampur police limits in Kalahandi district. He was reportedly suffering from mental health issues and would frequently visit his house at Jurlakani village. Recently, his wife and father-in-law had come there to facilitate his treatment. Further investigation is underway, Panda added.