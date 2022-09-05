Rayagada: A woman was hacked to death by one of her neighbours over suspected practice of witchcraft and sorcery at Koilapada area of this town, Monday. The victim was identified as Chandrama Bibhar, 50, and the accused neighbour as Rajesh Kuleshika, police said. Town police have arrested Rajesh and the axe used in the crime has also been seized, they added.

Police said that the accused Rajesh was suspected Chandrama of practicing witchcraft and sorcery and applying it on the residents for a long time. This had often led to unrest between both the families at regular intervals. A fight ensued between both the families over the issue a few days ago, sources said. Since then Rajesh had been waiting for a chance to take revenge, they added.

Rajesh barged into the house of Chandrama and attacked her with the axe Monday afternoon. She suffered grievous injuries on her neck due to the attack and died on the spot.

After murdering Chandrama, Rajesh came out of her house told the villagers that he had killed the former as she was making people sick through her practice of witchcraft and sorcery.

On being informed, Rayagada SP Vivekanand Sharma and Town SDPO Debajyoti Das rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Police sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation.

Police said that the exact reason behind the murder could be ascertained after the completion of probe. On the other hand, the victim’s son Abinash has alleged that his mother was murdered due to suspected witchcraft and sorcery practice. Rajesh killed her when she was alone at home while family members were outside busy in their work, he added.