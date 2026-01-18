Patana: Police in Patana area of Keonjhar district Saturday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband and attempting to pass off the murder as a road accident. The accused has been identified as Paneswari Majhi, 38, of Godhinali village under Digaposi panchayat in Saharapada block. She was produced before a court after her arrest.

According to police, Paneswari had an argument with her husband Arjun Majhi Monday night over cooking fish curry. During the altercation, she allegedly struck him on the head with a bamboo stick, causing serious injuries. To conceal the crime, the woman later claimed that her husband had suffered a head injury in a road accident near the Bhaliadiha field area, police said. Arjun Majhi was admitted to the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital, where he died Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.

Based on eyewitness accounts, circumstantial evidence, witness statements and the post-mortem report, police arrested the woman, Saharapada outpost officer Partha Oram said. A case has been registered at Patna police station in connection with the incident.