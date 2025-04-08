Sambalpur: A woman was arrested late Sunday night for allegedly being involved in the illegal trade of narcotic cough syrup, following a raid by Sambalpur police.

Around 500 sealed bottles of the banned cough syrup ‘Win-Cirex’ were seized during the operation.

Acting on credible information received during the ongoing Ram Navami celebrations, a team from the Town Police Station raided a location within its jurisdiction and discovered a large cache of cough syrup, each bottle containing 100 ml of the banned substance.

The woman, a resident of Kumharpada under Dhanupali Police Station limits, was initially detained for questioning. When she failed to produce any valid documents for the possession or sale of the controlled substance, she was put under arrest.

Police also seized a mobile phone from her during searches. A case (No. 101/2025) has been registered at Town Police Station under Section 20(b) of the Excise Act.

The accused has been forwarded to court. Authorities are continuing investigations to trace the supply chain and identify other individuals involved in the illegal narcotics trade.

PNN