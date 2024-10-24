Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a woman, her son and daughter drowned in a pond at Panapasi village under Ghatagaon block of Keonjhar district. The deceased were identified as Kamini Mohakud, her son Mithun Mohakud, 7, and daughter Sunita Mohakud, 5. The incident took place around 9:30am when Kamini, wife of Pabana Mohakud, along with her two sons and daughter had gone to the village pond to take a bath. While taking a bath, Mithun and Sunita drifted into the deep waters. Seeing this, Kamini, who was washing clothes, jumped into the pond and tried to rescue the drowning kids. However, all of them met watery grave. The third child, who was the lone witness to the tragic incident, rushed back home and informed his grandmother who called the villagers for rescue. The villagers fished out the bodies of mother and two children and took them to Ghatgaon community health centre in a 108 ambulance. The doctors there declared all of them dead. On being informed, police rushed to the hospital, seized the bodies and sent them for post-mortem after an enquiry. IIC of Ghatagaon police station Subhranta Kumar Jena said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. Autopsy of the bodies has been conducted and bodies handed over to their family members.”