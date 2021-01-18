Balasore: Police Sunday arrested two persons, including a woman, on charges of hiring the services of a contract killer to eliminate her daughter in lieu of Rs 50,000 with a view to save the honour of her family. The incident occurred in the Sadar Police limits in Balasore district.

The body of the victim, Sibani Nayak, 36, was recovered from under Belnala bridge in the same police station’s jurisdiction, January 13.

The startling crime was revealed by Sadar SDPO Prabhas Chandra Pal at a press meet held on the Sadar police station premises here, Sunday. The police launched a probe after Asim Giri, brother of the victim, filed an FIR in this connection.

The accused were identified as Sukanti Giri, 52, of Maida village under Sadar Police limits, and the victim’s male friend Pramod Jena, 37, of Raisuan village under Basta Police limits in the district.

Two other accused involved in the murder case are still absconding. We have seized the car used in the crime and further investigation is on, Pal said.

The SDPO said that Sukanti, mother of the victim, tried to get rid of Sibani as she was allegedly involved in bootlegging and other illegal activities, which were tarnishing the honour of the family.

Accordingly, she sought the help of her daughter’s male friend Pramod to kill Sibani and hatched a conspiracy with him.

The Sadar SDPO said the accused Sukanti had contacted Pramod to kill her daughter and had given an advance of Rs 8,000 two months back while assuring to give the remaining Rs 42,000 after Sibani was killed.

Pramod, who works as a driver, knew Sibani as she used to frequently travel with him to different places, said Pal. Though Sibani was married, she was staying near her parents’ place for the last 11 years.

On the fateful day (January 12), Pramod took Sibani to an isolated place on the pretext of some work. Later with the help of two of his associates, Pramod made Sibani consume alcohol and later bludgeoned her to death using a stone. He dumped her body under the bridge, Pal said.

