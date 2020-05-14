Berhampur: A woman who was lodged in a quarantine centre in Ganjam after her return to Odisha from another state gave birth to a baby boy early Thursday morning.

The child was delivered while she was being shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCG MCH) in an ambulance.

According to a source, the woman had been staying at Kodala quarantine centre since her return to the state. She complained of labour pain Wednesday evening. While an ambulance reached the centre at about 11pm, she gave birth to a baby boy at about 12.30am while on her way to MKCG MCH.

Both the mother and the child were admitted to MKCGMCH post-delivery. Both of them are doing well, MKCG MCH superintendent Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra said.

“They are currently undergoing treatment in a special quarantine centre at casualty. The doctors are taking good care of them. That said, her swab sample has been collected for COVID testing,” Mishra added.

