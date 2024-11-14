Bhubaneswar: A 45-year-old woman who was injured after falling from a moving two-wheeler when miscreants tried to snatch her gold chain, died in Bhubaneswar, police said Thursday.

The deceased was identified as U Bishnu Patra, a resident of Bhubaneswar, they said.

The incident happened Monday when Bishnu and her husband were travelling to Harirajpur’s Somanath Temple from Bhubaneswar, an officer of Airfield police station said.

Two unidentified miscreants on a bike chased them and tried to snatch the gold chain from Bishnu. However, they failed. In the process, Bishnu fell from the moving bike and sustained serious head injury, the police officer said.

She was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after she sustained severe head injury and was in critical condition, said a family member of the deceased. She died at hospital here Wednesday evening, he said.

Airfield police station here registered a case against the unidentified chain snatchers and started an investigation, the police officer said.

