Jajpur: A woman went missing after she jumped into the Kharasrota River from a bridge in Odisha’s Jajpur district Thursday, police said.

The incident happened near Baruhan under the jurisdiction of Jajpur Sadar police station.

She left her electric scooter, helmet, shoes and mobile phone near the vehicle before jumping into the river, the police said.

The woman is a resident of the Krishnapada area under the Kuakhia police jurisdiction in the district.

Fire services personnel and Jajpur Sadar Police went to the spot and launched a search operation to trace the woman.

“We have launched a rescue operation. The woman is yet to be traced,” the Additional Superintendent of Police of Jajpur district, S K Kanungo, said.

Sources said the woman is an Anganwadi supervisor working at Rasulpur block.

Police suspect that she might have taken the step because of some family problems.

“While taking a morning walk, I saw a woman jumping into the river from the Rajghat Bridge,” said Raj Kishore Das, a resident of the area. He said he could not reach the woman on time to prevent her from jumping into the river as the distance between them was about 200 meters.

PTI