Bantala: An elephant trampled a woman to death near Gopalpur village under Satkosia sanctuary in Angul district Tuesday morning at around 3.15pm. The deceased has been identified as Jayanti Bir (42), a resident of the same village.

According to the officials, the woman had gone out to bring back buffalos that had strayed away from the house. It was then that the elephant attacked her and killed her.

Ranger Gajendra Behera and forest officials reached the spot and started investigation into this matter. They also registered a case of unnatural death.

It may be mentioned here that elephant menace is rising rapidly in the state owing to several reasons including habitat loss. Recently, a wild elephant trampled a man to death in Kundandeipur village under Dihadol forest section of Mahabiroda forest range in Dhenkanal district December 20 morning. This incident occurred when the man had gone to his farmland where an elephant attacked him without any provocation.

PNN