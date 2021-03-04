Balasore: Tension flared up at Chhanpur Chowk under Sadar police limits in Balasore district after a woman was killed and her husband was injured in a road mishap Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sumitra Mishra and her injured husband as Dhaneswar Mishra of Govindpur in Simulia tehsil. The mishap occurred when a speeding unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle.

According to a source, Dhaneswar along with his wife was on his way to his in-laws’ house in Jaleswar. As they were nearing Chhanpur Chowk, an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle, killing Sumita on the spot.

Soon people gathered at the spot and demanded action against the driver. They rescued a severely injured Dhaneswar and admitted him at the Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH).

After getting information, a team from Sadar police station reached at the spot, recovered the body for post mortem and launched an investigation.

The police officials pacified the agitating people promising action against the driver.

