Tirtol: Tension gripped Kotpur village on Manijanga-Ersama road under Tirtol police limits of Jagatsinghpur district after a woman was crushed to death under the wheels of a speeding truck Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 55 years old Madina Bibi, wife of Harun Shah, a resident of Badamath village in Ibrisingh panchayat under Tirtol police limits.

Madina was going to Kotpur on some works on foot when a truck (regd number- OR09E2615) coming from Manijanga side ran over her leading to her death on the spot.

Locals gathered on the road after getting to know of the incident and staged a road blockade demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased.

On being informed, police reached the spot and pacified the agitating people who then withdrew the blockade.

The cops recovered the body and seized the truck. They have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding driver.