Khaira: A woman was trampled to death while returning home after attending the Bahuda Yatra festival at Kolhasahi under Baunsagadia panchayat in this block of Balasore district, Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Droupadi Ho, 45, wife of Sama Ho in the village. The incident occurred when she came face to face with two elephants while returning home after visiting the Bahuda Yatra at Mahulapnkahari. One of the animals picked her up with its tusk and battered her on the ground. Locals rushed to the spot on hearing her screams but by then she had breathed her last. On being informed, forest ranger Babita Soren visited the spot and took stock of her death. Former sarpanch Bishnupada Ghadei has demanded immediate financial assistance to the bereaved family members of the victim.