Patna: An elderly woman was killed after being run over by a bamboo-laden pickup truck Thursday.

The incident took place near Putulia village under Patna police limits of Keonjhar district. The deceased has been identified as Turi Munda.

According to a source, the vehicle hit the woman while she was on her way to take a bath in the village pond. It ran over her legs crushing them in the process. The woman breathed her last while she was being taken to the hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. The cops are yet to trace the driver of the vehicle who fled the spot in the vehicle after hitting the woman.

PNN