Sambalpur: A woman of MCL Jagruti Vihar Colony in Burla allegedly poisoned six dogs to death for damaging her scooter. The matter came to fore after People for Animals, Sambalpur chapter, lodged a complaint in Burla police station.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Lok Sabha MP and chief of People for Animals Maneka Gandhi spoke to Sambalpur SP Batula Gangadhar and Burla police station IIC Kamal Lochan Panda on the issue.

She demanded a probe and immediate action on the matter. The SP said a case has been registered against the woman at the Burla police station on the basis of the complaint.

Police are probing the matter from various angles. According to the complaint, six dogs were found dead in the colony May 28. Members of People for Animals visited the spot May 29.

During their enquiry, circumstantial evidence indicated that the canine deaths had occurred due to poisoning.

They held discussion with the security officer and other persons, who told them that a woman of the colony had recently complained about the damage done to her scooter’s seat cover by the dogs.

The woman had complained about it to the security guards of the colony asking them to get rid of the animals. The dogs however, continued to roam around the colony.

A few days later, the dogs were found dead in the colony. The complaint held the woman responsible for the death of the dogs. Legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty, the SP said.

The Burla police station IIC said the colony has no CCTV camera, while the security guards in the colony are keeping mum.

The carcasses have been sent for post-mortem but veterinarians are yet to ascertain the reason behind the deaths. Police are conducting a probe, the IIC said.

