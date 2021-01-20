Cuttack: In a bizarre incident, a woman lodged complaint against her neighbour at the local police station seeking action as she suspected her neighbor of killing her pet cats and kitten by giving them poisonous food items.

Nilama Dalai a resident of Mugabhanga area, at the Cuttack Sadar Police Station Tuesday lodged the police complaint.

In her complaint she alleged that her three cats including two kitten were brutally killed by her neighbour Dilip Dalai when she was absent in her house.

When I and my husband had been outside for some work, our neighbour Dilip Dalai alias Budha, who is an anti social person, offered poisoned food to my domestic animals that resulted in death of my three cats,” the complainant alleged.

The accused killed three pets over past enmity, as per the allegation.

Since the Centre and State Government have regulated Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, she sought action against the accused under various sections of the legislation.

PNN