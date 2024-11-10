Nayagarh/Sarankul: A woman lost both her palms while her husband sustained critical injuries in a cracker blast at Golagaon village under Sarankul police limits in Nayagarh district, Saturday.

The injured couple was identified as Sansari Sethy, 70, and his wife Nishamani Sethy, 65. The couple was preparing crackers in their backyard when a sudden blast ripped off both the palms of the woman and left her husband critically injured.

Locals rushed the injured couple to the Nayagarh district headquarters hospital. There the doctors administered them primary treatment and shifted them to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

Locals said that Sansari was initially selling crackers after purchasing them from wholesalers. Later, he learnt the art of making crackers and started preparing those in his backyard. His wife Nishamani used to assist him.

The villagers had urged them several times in past to refrain from this hazardous business but they refused to listen and went on making crackers.

Sarankul IIC Jyoti Prakash Swain reached the spot with police personnel and launched an investigation.

