Jeypore: A cadre woman Maoist from Andhra-Odisha border special committee surrendered before Koraput police Saturday, police SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo informed.

The Maoist has been identified as Tulasi Ulaka — a resident of Basanput village under Narayanpatna police limits. She was carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head.

Tulasi was allegedly involved in 20 cases of violence including fire exchanges with police, murder of policemen and general public in suspicion of them being police informers and arson.

Questioned about her surrender, Tulasi said, “The main motto of the Maoists has become violence, harassing general people and obstructing developmental projects launched by the government. They are not following Maoist ideals anymore.”

“Besides, the Chhattisgarh and Andhra cadre discriminate against the Odisha one,” she added.

Police SP Bhamoo informed that Tulasi will be provided monetary assistance as per Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of state government. Under the scheme, financial assistance will be extended to her for building a house, pursuing studies and training in a trade/ vocation of her liking.

