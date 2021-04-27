Udala: A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband and son over a minor family tiff at Dighinua Sahi village under Udala police station in Mayurbhanj district Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrakanti Behera. The accused husband and son are Chhatish Behera and Kartik Behera respectively.

According to a source, Chandrakanti and Chhatish had a tiff over a petty transaction of money Monday night. The scene turned ugly as Chhatish lost his cool and started thrashing his wife. Later, his son joined him. Far from showing any mercy, they allegedly forced a poisonous substance in her mouth.

Hearing the painful cries of Chandrakanti, some neighbours rushed to her rescue. They took her to the Udala government hospital. However, she was shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada as her condition deteriorated. While undergoing treatment there, she breathed her last.

As the news of her death broke, both father and son fled from the village. The deceased’s brother lodged a report at the Udula police station alleging his sister was murdered. However, the deceased’s father-in-law termed the allegation ‘baseless’.

On the basis of the report lodged by the deceased’s brother, the police have lodged a case and have launched a manhunt for the absconding father-son duo.

PNN