Rairangpur: A widow died after an unidentified assailant allegedly slit her throat in Makidihi village under Tiring police limits in Mayurbhanj district Friday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ashayi Bandra. According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 pm while Bandra was standing in front of her house. An unidentified assailant allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon and slit her throat, killing her on the spot. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the village, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

A scientific team has also been engaged in the investigation. Police said the motive behind the murder has not yet been established. A case (99/26) has been registered at Tiring police station, and further investigation is underway. No arrest had been made till the filing of this report.