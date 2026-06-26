Jharsuguda: Police in Jharsuguda district solved a sensational murder case within six hours, arresting a woman and her lover for the alleged murder of her husband.

The accused, identified as Geeta Mirdha, 40, and Tikinu Kishan, 44, were arrested for allegedly killing Geeta’s husband, Sashtidhar Sahu, 38, and dumping his body in a paddy field in Dunguripada under the Rengali police station limits.

According to police, Sashtidhar, a native of Khandahata village in Anugola district, had been living with his wife Geeta in the area for several years. The couple has two daughters. Frequent disputes, reportedly fuelled by Sashtidhar’s drinking habit and domestic discord, had strained their relationship.

Investigators said an argument erupted on the night of June 23 involving the three individuals. During the altercation, Tikinu allegedly overpowered Sashtidhar, after which Geeta struck her husband on the head with a wooden plank, killing him on the spot. The duo then allegedly disposed of the body in a nearby farmland to mislead investigators.

The body was recovered June 24, prompting the registration of a murder case (177/26). With the help of a forensic team and a sniffer dog squad, police arrested both suspects and seized bloodstained clothes and the alleged murder weapon. Further investigation is underway.