Anandapur: A woman revenue inspector (RI) sustained critical injuries after she was allegedly attacked by a man with sharp-edged weapon inside her office here in Keonjhar district, Monday.

The injured RI was identified as Seema Simantani Sahoo and she sustained critical injuries on her head, limbs and neck after a youth barged inside the office and attacked her while she was busy attending to her work. She was immediately rushed to the Anandapur hospital and later shifted to Cuttack after primary treatment.

The accused identified as Gobinda Jena, 55, of Bankhidi village under Anandapur police limits has been arrested. Jena allegedly attacked Sahoo with a billhook and tried to flee the spot but was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police. According to reports, the attack took place over a land-related case.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation. The exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, Anandapur police IIC Manoranjan Pradhan said.

Later, Anandapur sub-collector Gopinath Kuanr visited the hospital and condemned the incident terming it as unfortunate. He assured of stern action against the culprit.