Nuapada: A woman was allegedly shot dead at Duajhar village under Khariar block in Nuapada district Saturday night. Past enmity is said to be the reason behind the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Basanti Meher (47), wife of Bibhishan Meher, who runs an eatery in the locality.

According to a source, Basanti was at their eatery Saturday night. A yet-to-be-identified miscreant came and opened fire at her and fled from the spot. Hearing the gunshot sound and her cries, the eatery staff and some people came and rushed her to Khariar sub-divisional hospital. The doctors, however, declared her dead on arrival.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and recovered the body for postmortem. The cops also visited the spot. Registering a case, they have launched an investigation into the case and a manhunt to nab the miscreant.

According to the source, Basanti had married off her daughter in Jharsuguda. However, she was not on good terms with her daughter and son-in-law. The son-in-law used to visit the eatery and pick up quarrels with her quite often. He also used to threaten them with life. The family members suspect that either the deceased’s son-in-law or someone else having past enmity with the deceased is involved in the crime.

