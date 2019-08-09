Social media sensation, whose soulful rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s classic ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’ went viral for her melodious voice, has now received a makeover, along with offers to appear on singing shows.

The video of the woman, identified as Ranu Mondal, shot at the Ranaghat railway station at West Bengal, went viral last week. It has been viewed over 4 million times on Facebook, where it was shared by a page called ‘BarpetaTown The place of peace’.

On Thursday, the page informed that Ms Mondal had received a makeover after the viral video. She has also received multiple offers to appear on singing and talent hunt shows.

Take a look at the post below, which shows Ms Mondal at what appears to be a beauty parlour:

The post has received a lot of love online, collecting over 1,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments.

Listen to her rendition ofEk Pyar Ka Nagma Haibelow: