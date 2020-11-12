Balasore: In a tragic road mishap, a woman and her son were killed and her husband suffered critical injuries after the scooty the trio was riding on was hit by an unidentified vehicle on NH-16 near Khantapada in Balasore district Thursday morning.

The identities of the deceased and injured persons are yet to be ascertained.

According to local people, the trio was travelling on a scooty from Manipur under Soro block towards Balasore town Thursday morning.

As they were nearing Khantapada, an unidentified vehicle hit them from behind and fled the spot, leaving two dead on the spot and one severely injured.

After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot, recovered the bodies for post-mortem and rescued the injured person.

The injured person was immediately rescued and rushed to Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH). His condition is stated to be critical.

The incident irked local people who demanded compensation for the bereaved family and immediate arrest of the driver responsible for the mishap.

PNN