Nayagarh: Police recovered a woman and her son’s bodies from their house at Sankhei village under Itamati police limits in Nayagarah district Monday. The deceased’s family members alleged her in-laws murdered her for dowry.

The deceased have been identified as Milimani Sahu (24) and her son Ayushman.

The police said the postmortem will be conducted at Nayagarh DHH Tuesday in presence of a magistrate.

According to a source, Milimani — daughter of Pabitra Sahu from Kiajhar village under Khandapada police limits– was married to Prasanna Kumar Sahu from Sankhei village. Milimani’s parents had met all the dowry demands of the groom’s family at the time of wedding. The deceased’s parents alleged that Milimani had been tortured for more. When their demands were not met, they murdered her and her son.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s husband Prasanna is absconding. His absconding has only corroborated the deceased’s family members’ allegation, locals alleged.

Seeing the bodies lying in the house, some neigbours asked the deceased’s mother-in-law about the cause of the death. In reply, she said her grandson was doing something naughty. Going to punish him, her daughter-in-law had beaten him leading to his death. “Finding it unbearable, my daughter-in-law might have committed suicide, she had told.

In this regard, Itamati police IIC Basant Sahu said the cause of deaths is yet to be ascertained even after preliminary investigation. “On basis of the FIR lodged by the deceased’s father, we have registered a case and have launched an investigation. The postmortem reports will help us ascertain the cause of deaths,” he added.

PNN