A woman has been booked for allegedly assaulting her daughter for failing to pay attention during an online class in Mumbai.

The Santcruz police station booked the woman for allegedly stabbing her 12-year-old daughter with a pencil after she failed to answer teacher’s questions during an online class, a Mumbai Mirror report said.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the Class 6 student was attending an online class. She failed to answer a question that her teacher asked and this enraged her mother. Her mother then stabbed her on her back with the pencil and also bit her multiple times. The girl’s younger sister, who witnessed the whole incident, then dialled the child helpline number — 1098.

Following this, two representatives from the NGO reached the girl’s house and tried to reason with her mother. However, the mother remained adamant and a case was then registered against her.

The woman has not been arrested yet.