Berhampur: A woman sustained burn injuries after her saree caught fire inside Nilakantheswar temple at Kalajamuna village in Ganjam district Friday.

The injured has been identified as Saraswati, wife of Loknath Reddy and resident of Jhadakuda village under Ganjam police limits.

According to locals, Saraswati had come to the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Nilakanteswar on occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Her saree caught fire while she was lighting an earthen lamp at the temple amid heavy rush there. Within seconds, the fire spread to the rest of her saree while she was trying to brush it off with her hands.

Soon, the temple administration and other devotees doused the flames and rescued the woman. She was immediately rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment. Saraswati has sustained about 60 per cent burns, doctors at MKCG said.

PNN