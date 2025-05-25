Baripada: A woman was trampled to death by an elephant while her one-year-old son escaped death by a whisker in a jungle near Garagadi village under Jodia panchayat and Bisoi police limits in Mayurbhanj district Saturday early morning.

The deceased was identified as Charmi Naik, 27, wife of Kundia Naik at Kashipentha village. On being informed, Forest personnel rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

Villagers have demanded financial assistance for the bereaved family.

The incident occurred when the deceased had gone to her parents’ house along with her son.

She went to collect toothsticks from the nearby jungle, carrying the child with her.

She left her son nearby and went inside the jungle to collect tooth sticks. when she came face to face with an elephant, which attacked and trampled her to death.

Family members searched for her and found her son standing and crying near the jungle. They later discovered her mutilated body inside the forest.

