Baripada: A tribal woman was trampled to death by a wild tusker in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Radhikasole village under the Baripada forest division in the early hours of Thursday when the woman was asleep, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Manka Hanshda (35).

Police have registered an unnatural death case and sent the body to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada, for post-mortem, an officer said.

Four persons, including two women, have been trampled by the same tusker in the past three days, creating panic among the villagers in the area, he said.

The forest department is keeping a close watch on the situation and the movement of the elephant is being monitored, another official said.

