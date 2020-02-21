Bangalore: The young woman who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA rally here Thursday has been booked for sedition and remanded to custody for 14 days, police said Friday.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the young woman charged with sedition has had links with Naxals in the past.

Amulya Leona had raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan thrice after the organisers of the event under the banner of ‘Save Constitution’ invited her to address the gathering Thursday in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Yeddiyurappa did not mince comments while talking about the incident. “Importantly, the organisations that are behind people like Amulya and nurturing them, we have to take actions against those. Otherwise such things won’t end,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Mysore.

“Prima facie it is clear that there is conspiracy going on to disturb law and order with such incidents. If organisations that are behind her are inquired into, things will come out. It is clear that she had links with Naxals in the past. In this backdrop she should be punished and action should be taken against organisations that are behind her,” the Karnataka chief minister added.

Police will also be questioning the organisers of the event in connection with the incident, official sources said.

Amulya’s father Wazi also called for action against his daughter in accordance with law. He said his daughter has made an ‘unforgivable mistake’.

“It is an unforgivable mistake, she has caused pain to Indians. I’m deeply disturbed… action should be taken against her in accordance with law, she is around 19, we will have to find out why she said it and who is behind it,” Wazi stated.

“She is a bright girl…I have tried to tell her not to involve herself in such activities after I got to know she was involving in anti-CAA, anti-NRC protests and complete her education first,” added the distressed father.

Wazi however, expressed apprehension over possible health issues of his daughter. Police have provided security to Amulya’s residence at Koppa in Chikkamagaluru after some protesters staged demonstrations, officials said. Several organisations also held protests in the city Friday protesting against the incident.

