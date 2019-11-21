Jagannath Prasad: A woman with the help of her brother killed her husband at Patadhar village under this police limits in Ganjam district Wednesday night. After committing the crime, both siblings went to the police station with the body of the deceased and surrendered.

According to the police, Tulu Pradhan, the deceased, stayed in Bhubaneswar where he worked for a private company. He allegedly was involved in an extra-marital affair with a woman in Bhubaneswar. It was due to this he had frequent quarrels with his wife and used to torture her also.

Making up her mind to put an end to this day to day to torture, the woman hatched a plan with her brother. When Tulu started beating his wife Wednesday night after another verbal spat, the brother swung into action. The two together overpowered Tulu and killed him with a billhook.

The siblings then put the body into a sack and reached the police station. They were subsequently arrested.

Police sent the body for post-mortem and seized the billhook from the crime scene. An investigation has also been launched into the matter.

