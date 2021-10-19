Bhawanipatna: The mystery shrouding the disappearance of lady teacher Mamita Meher deepened further after police recovered a woman’s body buried at an under-construction stadium at Mahaling in Kalahandi district Tuesday. Police suspect it to be the body of the missing person who was a teacher at the Sunshine English Medium School in Mahaling.

The police Monday night questioned the driver of a JCB that was parked at the stadium. Based on his answers police said that the body is that of Mamita Meher.

The stadium was sealed and policemen were deployed. An excavator is being used to dig up areas in close proximity to where the body was found.

The identity of the body can only be ascertained after forensic tests, police said. They informed that it would be sent for DNA tests. However, family members of Mamita, who were present at the site, couldn’t recognise the body. An anklet and a chain have also been recovered from the place where the body was found. Mamita’s family members have claimed that she was wearing a pair of anklets and a gold chain when she left the house October 8. They have also alleged that Sahu was sexually harassing her.

Notably, Mamita (24), a resident of Jharni village under Turekela block in Bolangir district went missing October 8. She also served as warden of the girls’ hostel of the school.

Acting on the allegation of Mamita’s family members, the police had detained Govind Sahu, president of the school’s managing committee. He was kept at Titlagarh police barrack. Surprisingly, Sahu escaped from police custody on the night of October 17. Three constables have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

A manhunt has been launched to nab Sahu by Bolangir police. Police have announced an award of Rs 1,00,000 for the person who will provide information about the whereabouts of Sahu.

PNN