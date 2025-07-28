Basudevpur: A 45-year-old woman was found dead in a pool of blood inside her house in Parapokhari village under Kasia Marine police limits and this block early Sunday morning. It is suspected that the woman’s husband killed her with a sharp weapon before fleeing, police said. Following preliminary investigation, police said the victim, Gurubari Jena, is believed to have been attacked late Saturday night by her husband, Gopinath Jena, 58, over a dispute related to money. Gurubari had reportedly sold part of her ancestral land recently and kept the proceeds, which allegedly triggered repeated quarrels.

Police said her body bore deep injuries on the head, arms and torso, indicating she was axed multiple times. Excessive bleeding is believed to have caused her death. Kasia Marine police station Officer-In-Charge Sabitri Panda, SDPO Bichitrananda Sethi, and a forensic team from Bhadrak visited the scene and launched an investigation. The woman’s body has been sent to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. Police sources said Gopinath was originally from Adhua village, and Gurubari was his second wife. They had two sons and a daughter, all of whom are married and live elsewhere.

The couple had been living alone. The victim’s daughter, Kunilata, filed a formal complaint, leading police to register a murder case (113/25). Police said Gopinath is absconding but is expected to be arrested soon. Residents and local leaders have demanded justice and the immediate arrest of the accused.