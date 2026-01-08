Pallahara: The decomposed body of a woman was recovered near an abandoned kendu leaf godown on the outskirts of Susabanali village under Jharbeda panchayat in Angul district, officials said Wednesday. Family members have been accused of murder.

The deceased was identified as Jana Munda, a daily wage labourer and the wife of the late Guru Munda.

Widowed four years ago, she had been supporting her three daughters and a son through manual labour. Her death has triggered fear and suspicion in the village.

According to police, Jana left home Monday morning for work but did not return by evening. Despite a search by family members, she could not be traced.

On Tuesday evening, villagers spotted her body near the deserted structure at the village entrance and alerted the police.

Relatives alleged that Jana was assaulted with a blunt object on the face and attacked on the neck with a sharp weapon.

Acting on the information, Pallahara police, along with a scientific team, reached the spot and began an investigation. A case (06/2026) has been registered, Pallahara IIC Pradeep Kumar Mohanta said.

The incident has devastated Jana’s four children, who had already lost their father.

Living in a forest-fringe area with a damaged house, concerns have grown over their safety and shelter.

Sniffer dogs and forensic teams have been deployed as police continue efforts to trace the killer.