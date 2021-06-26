Kendrapara: The Odisha Police Saturday recovered the mutilated body of a woman and rescued an injured child from a mangrove forest in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

The woman’s body and the injured child, aged around two years, were found near a creek in the Kandarapatia mangrove forest under the Jamboo Marine Police Station limits, a police officer said.

A forensic team reached the spot and started an investigation, he said, adding that the woman’s body and the injured minor have not been identified.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the woman was murdered, the officer said.

The body of the woman was sent for postmortem, while the child was taken to the district headquarters hospital, he said, adding that the health condition of the boy is stated to be serious.

PTI