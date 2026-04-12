Paralakhemundi: A 24-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Khanjasahi Nuabasti area of Paralakhemundi town Saturday, with police suspecting self-immolation.

The deceased has been identified as Subhra Samal, daughter of Bishnucharan Samal. According to reports, smoke was seen emanating from an upper-floor room of Bishnucharan’s house at around 11 am while he and his wife were away.

A tenant residing on the middle floor noticed the smoke and immediately informed the family, following which the Paralakhemundi Model police were alerted. Police personnel rushed to the spot, broke open the door of the smoke-filled room and found Subhra lying dead inside.

A scientific team later reached the scene and began an investigation. Paralakhemundi Model police station Officer-In-Charge Prashant Bhupati said prima facie evidence suggests no signs of external involvement.

A bottle containing a flammable substance, suspected to be petrol or kerosene, along with matchsticks, was recovered near the body. “Based on the initial investigation, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the forensic analysis and post-mortem report,” Bhupati said.

Police have registered a case (2/26) of unnatural death and are probing all angles. Subhra was a postgraduate pass-out student of Sri Krushna Chandra Gajapati Autonomous College. Her pass-out ceremony was scheduled for Sunday, sources said.

Family members said there had been no known disputes or issues at home, leaving them shocked and unable to comprehend the circumstances or reasons behind her death.