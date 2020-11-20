Patna: Police recovered a woman’s decomposed body from a brick kiln at Baunsanali village of Machhgarh panchayat under Patna police limits in Keonjhar district Friday.

The deceased was identified as Pramila Munda, aged about 40 of Baunsanali village. The brick kiln is owned by one Jena Munda, a resident of the same village.

Some villagers first spotted the body and immediately informed the police. Patna IIC Somnath Jena, Saharpara outpost in-charge Siba Prasad Aich along with a team reached the spot and recovered the body. Police sent it to Champua government hospital for post mortem.

Local people suspect that miscreants had murdered her and then dumped the body into the kiln in a bid to destroy proofs.

According to some other villagers, Pramila went missing Wednesday. But none of her family members had lodged a missing report with the police, suggesting possible involvement of her family members.

