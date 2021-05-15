Chandrapur: The state government is laying a lot of stress on women empowerment through the Mission Shakti. It has taken a host of measures to impart training on various income-generating activities, boost skills and provide bank linkage for loans.

The efforts seem to have proved fruitful for hundreds of women affiliated to Daya Sagar SHG at Belamguda under Chandrapur block in Rayagada district, a report said. The women members of the SHG have scripted a success story through fishery.

They hope they will earn a few lakhs of rupees from fish farming. Seven months ago, they decided to take up fish farming in a sprawling water body in the locality.

“We invested Rs 20,000 and bought 75,000 fishlings which were released in the pond. Besides, Rs 30,000 was spent towards fish feeds,” said SHG president Gita Bibhar. Till date, they have sold over three quintals of fish.

There are still quintals of fish in the pond that will be sold gradually, said members of the SHG. Members like Surmi Koushalya, Saraswati Koushalya, Reshma Koushalya, Madana Pani and Sureskhi Koushalya claimed that fish farming is a profitable business and they have become self-sufficient.

Given the success of the fish farming, villagers of Belamguda suggested that the panchayat pond where fish farming has been taken up should be renovated for betterment of the farming.

PNN