Bhubaneswar: In a bid to address environmental concerns, Odisha Women in Media (OWM), a forum comprising around 180 women journalists, collaborated with the Commissionerate Police for a seed ball-making and plantation drive at Chandaka police station here, Sunday. Commissioner Police Soumendra Priyadarsi and Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh led the initiative, emphasising the significance of collective action in combating the challenges of depleting greens and increasing carbon footprints.

Recognizing the importance of small steps in creating a more livable environment, the participants engaged in making seed balls during the program. They also planted saplings at various locations within the Chandaka police station premises. The green ambassadors planted varieties of saplings including mango, jackfruit, guava, lichi, and bakul plants. They made seed balls with seeds of drumsticks, radhachuda, custard apple, and many varieties of flowering plant seeds. Singh praised the initiative, highlighting its positive impact on the environment. He assured support for drying and strategically dispersing the seed balls into areas that hold potential for developing into green zones.

OWM has been actively involved in various community-oriented initiatives, including awareness drives, plantation activities, and training programs for emerging women journalists. The collaboration with the Commissionerate Police not only signifies a joint commitment to environmental sustainability but also showcases the power of collective efforts in making a lasting impact on the community.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP