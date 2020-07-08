Cuttack: Two women who jumped into Kathajodi river from Trishulia bridge in Cuttack Wednesday had a miraculous rescue by fire brigade personnel after being swept away by river currents for nearly six kilometres.

The identity of the two women is yet to be established.

Sources said, both rode together to the spot on a vehicle and parked it on Trishulia bridge at about 5:30pm. Few moments after staring into the river, they suddenly jumped into it.

That said, locals immediately called the police and fire services teams and informed about the incident.

On being informed, fire brigade reached the spot and started a rescue operation. Both the women were successfully rescued after an operation that lasted about 15-20 minutes, said a local.

Both the women were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital where their conditions are now stated to be stable.